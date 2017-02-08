Goodyear Tire Expands Share Buyback; Confirms 2020 Financial Targets

AKRON (dpa-AFX) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. (GT) said that its board increases share repurchase authorization by $1.0 billion. It confirmed its 2020 financial targets and capital allocation plan.





"While we expect raw material inflation to be a significant headwind in 2017, the combination of Goodyear's innovation leadership, award-winning products and strong global brand creates an industry-leading value proposition and competitive advantage...We remain confident in our strategy of capturing profitable growth in key segments of the market and in delivering our 2020 targets," said Richard J. Kramer, chairman and chief executive officer.

As a result of the continued escalation of raw material costs and the timing of the corresponding contractual adjustments to pricing with certain of its customers, the company expects flat year-over-year segment operating income in 2017 compared to 2016.

The company has confirmed its 2020 financial targets and capital allocation plan, which were announced on September 15, 2016.

The company paid a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share of common stock on December 1, 2016. The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of 10 cents per share payable March 1, 2017, to shareholders of record on February 1, 2017.

As a part of its previously announced $1.1 billion share repurchase program, the company repurchased 9.8 million shares of its common stock for $300 million during 2016's fourth quarter. For the full year, the company repurchased 16.7 million shares for $500 million.

Since 2014, purchases under the program total 31.2 million shares for $913 million.

On February 2, 2017, the Board of Directors authorized a $1.0 billion increase in the share repurchase program, bringing the total authorization to $2.1 billion.

Goodyear's fourth quarter 2016 sales were $3.7 billion, down from $4.1 billion a year ago, with the decrease driven by the deconsolidation of the company's subsidiary in Venezuela.

Tire unit volumes totaled 41.1 million, down 2 percent from 2015. Replacement tire shipments were down 1 percent. Original equipment unit volume was down 7 percent, driven in part due to weakness in the U.S. commercial truck market.

Goodyear's fourth quarter 2016 net income was $561 million or $2.14 per share, compared to a net loss of $380 million or $1.42 per share in the year-ago quarter. The prior year was negatively impacted by a charge to deconsolidate Venezuela.

Fourth quarter 2016 adjusted net income was $249 million or 95 cents per share, compared to $257 million or 93 cents per share in 2015.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.87 per share and revenues of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company reported fourth quarter segment operating income of $479 million in 2016, compared to $480 million a year ago. Segment operating income in 2016 benefited from net cost savings, which was more than offset by lower price/mix net of raw material costs, lower volume and the deconsolidation of Venezuela. Core segment operating income, which excludes Venezuela, was $458 million in the year-ago quarter.

