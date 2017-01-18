Goldman Sachs Q4 Profit Climbs; Results Top Estimates

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Goldman Sachs":

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc.



(GS) reported a profit for the fourth quarter that climbed from the previous year, while quarterly net revenues grew 12 percent. net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution increased by 78 percent. Both earnings per share and revenues for the fourth-quarter topped analysts' expectations.

"After a challenging first half, the firm performed well for the remainder of the year as the operating environment improved. We continued to manage our expenses carefully and we enter the new year with industry leading positions across our businesses, as well as strong capital and liquidity," said Lloyd Blankfein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the fourth-quarter of 2016 surged to $2.153 billion or $5.08 per share from $574 million or $1.27 per share in the fourth quarter of 2016, when the company reached a $5 billion settlement with the U.S. Justice Department over mortgage-bond practices.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $4.82 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues, including net interest income, for the quarter grew 12 percent to $8.170 billion from $7.273 billion in the prior year. Wall Street expected revenues of $7.72 billion for the quarter.

Net revenues in Investment Banking were $1.49 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, 4% lower than the fourth quarter of 2015.

Net revenues in Institutional Client Services were $3.60 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, 25% higher than the fourth quarter of 2015.

Net revenues in Fixed Income, Currency and Commodities Client Execution were $2.00 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, 78% higher compared with a difficult fourth quarter of 2015, reflecting higher net revenues across all major businesses, including significant increases in credit products and interest rate products.

Net revenues in Equities were $1.59 billion, 9% lower than the fourth quarter of 2015, primarily reflecting lower net revenues in equities client execution, due to significantly lower net revenues in cash products, partially offset by higher net revenues in derivatives.

Net revenues in Investing & Lending were $1.48 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, 15% higher than the fourth quarter of 2015.

Net revenues in Investment Management were $1.61 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, 3% higher than the fourth quarter of 2015 and 8% higher than the third quarter of 2016. The increase compared with the fourth quarter of 2015 was due to higher incentive fees and transaction revenues.

Non-compensation expenses were $2.33 billion for the fourth quarter of 2016, 44% lower than the fourth quarter of 2015. The decrease compared with the fourth quarter of 2015 was primarily due to significantly lower net provisions for mortgage-related litigation and regulatory matters.

Net provisions for litigation and regulatory proceedings for the fourth quarter of 2016 were $147 million compared with $1.95 billion for the fourth quarter of 2015. The fourth quarter of 2015 primarily related to net provisions for mortgage-related matters. The fourth quarter of 2016 included a $114 million charitable contribution to Goldman Sachs Gives.

