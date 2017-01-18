Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Q4 Profit Rises 277%
18.01.17 13:59
dpa-AFX
NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
(GS) released earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $2.15 billion, or $5.08 per share. This was higher than $0.57 billion, or $1.27 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $4.82 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 12.4% to $8.17 billion. This was up from $7.27 billion last year.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc. earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $2.15 Bln. vs. $0.57 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 277.2% -EPS (Q4): $5.08 vs. $1.27 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 300% -Analysts Estimate: $4.82 -Revenue (Q4): $8.17 Bln vs. $7.27 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 12.4%
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|231,58 $
|234,29 $
|-2,71 $
|-1,16%
|19.01./18:33
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US38141G1040
|920332
|247,77 $
|138,20 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|218,094 €
|-0,94%
|18:47
|Berlin
|220,79 €
|+0,63%
|15:34
|München
|218,91 €
|+0,51%
|16:00
|Stuttgart
|218,174 €
|+0,26%
|18:18
|Düsseldorf
|219,91 €
|-0,13%
|09:17
|Xetra
|219,10 €
|-0,54%
|16:24
|Hannover
|219,73 €
|-0,65%
|08:17
|Hamburg
|218,00 €
|-0,90%
|10:35
|NYSE
|231,58 $
|-1,16%
|18:33
|Frankfurt
|217,737 €
|-1,44%
|17:46
