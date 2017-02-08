Gold Extends Week-long Win Streak

Erweiterte Funktionen


08.02.17 20:47
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures continued to rise Wednesday, posting a fifth consecutive daily gain amid concerns about stock valuations and the political situation in the U.

S.


President Donald Trump on Twitter today blasted Nordstrom for dropping his daughter's brand, opening up a potential legal issue.


Meanwhile, it appears the Federal Reserve will keep interest rates on hold until Trump offers more specifics on his plan to cut taxes and spend on infrastructure.


Some Fed officials are worried about inflation and willing to rise rates, but most prefer a wait-and-see attitude.


April gold rose $3.40, or 0.3%, to settle at $1,239.50 an ounce. That was the highest finish since November 10, adding to strong weekly gains.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



