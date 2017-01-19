Gold Eases Back Near $1200 As ECB Stands Pat

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were lower Thursday as the US dollar strengthened and the European Central Bank left interest rates on hold, as expected.





Traders also considered yesterday's remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, who says she expects rates to rise 'a few times a year' until end of 2019.

She cannot project the specific timing of another rate hike, but the Fed is close to its dual mandate of full employment and price stability, Yellen told the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, California.

Gold was down 6 dollars at $1204 an ounce after this morning's ECB decision.

On the economic front, housing Starts data for December is expected at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for 1.200 million starts and 1.230 permits, slightly up from the previous month.

The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The new claims consensus is 255k compared to 247k last week.

