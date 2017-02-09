Germany's Trade Surplus Hits Record High

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's trade surplus hit a record high in 2016, data published by Destatis showed Thursday.





The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 252.9 billion in 2016, the highest value ever recorded and clearly exceeded the previous peak of EUR 244.3 billion achieved in 2015.

Exports expanded 1.2 percent and imports gained 0.6 percent in 2016.

Germany exported goods to the value of EUR 1,207.5 billion and imported goods to the value of EUR 954.6 billion in 2016. Both exports and imports reached new highs.

The current account surplus totaled EUR 266 billion in 2016 versus EUR 252.6 billion in 2015.

In December, exports declined for the first time in three months, while imports remained unchanged from November.

Exports slid 3.3 percent on month, following November's 3.9 percent increase. Shipments were expected to drop 1.3 percent.

At the same time, economists had forecast imports to decrease 1.1 percent after rising 3.5 percent in November.

Consequently, the trade surplus fell to EUR 18.4 billion from EUR 21.8 billion in November.

