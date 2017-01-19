Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

Erweiterte Funktionen


19.01.17 15:35
dpa-AFX


Net asset value as at 18.01.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 29.27 GBp




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.


Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via GlobeNewswire



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



