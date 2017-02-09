Erweiterte Funktionen
Gannett Q4 Results Climb, Expects Mid-single Digit Increase In FY17 Revenue
09.02.17 15:02
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Thursday reported fourth quarter net income of $24.594 million that grew from $20.351 million last year.
On a per share basis, earnings increased to $0.21 from $0.17 a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $127 million.
Total revenue for the quarter rose to $866.994 million from $739.344 million in the previous year.
Looking ahead, the company expects a mid-single digit increase in reported revenues and a slight decrease in adjusted EBITDA margins for the full year.
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,255 $
|23,17 $
|0,085 $
|+0,37%
|09.02./16:56
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US87901J1051
|A14VMF
|25,38 $
|17,91 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|21,115 €
|0,00%
|30.01.17
|Stuttgart
|21,679 €
|+1,46%
|15:48
|NYSE
|23,255 $
|+0,37%
|16:56
|München
|21,63 €
|0,00%
|08:06
|Frankfurt
|21,564 €
|-0,16%
|08:01
|Berlin
|21,505 €
|-0,51%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|21,50 €
|-0,69%
|09:52
= Realtime
