Gannett Q4 Results Climb, Expects Mid-single Digit Increase In FY17 Revenue

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Thursday reported fourth quarter net income of $24.594 million that grew from $20.351 million last year.



On a per share basis, earnings increased to $0.21 from $0.17 a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $127 million.

Total revenue for the quarter rose to $866.994 million from $739.344 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company expects a mid-single digit increase in reported revenues and a slight decrease in adjusted EBITDA margins for the full year.

