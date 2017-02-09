Erweiterte Funktionen



Gannett Q4 Results Climb, Expects Mid-single Digit Increase In FY17 Revenue




09.02.17 15:02
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) Thursday reported fourth quarter net income of $24.594 million that grew from $20.351 million last year.

On a per share basis, earnings increased to $0.21 from $0.17 a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $127 million.


Total revenue for the quarter rose to $866.994 million from $739.344 million in the previous year.


Looking ahead, the company expects a mid-single digit increase in reported revenues and a slight decrease in adjusted EBITDA margins for the full year.


Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
23,255 $ 23,17 $ 0,085 $ +0,37% 09.02./16:56
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US87901J1051 A14VMF 25,38 $ 17,91 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		21,115 € 0,00%  30.01.17
Stuttgart 21,679 € +1,46%  15:48
NYSE 23,255 $ +0,37%  16:56
München 21,63 € 0,00%  08:06
Frankfurt 21,564 € -0,16%  08:01
Berlin 21,505 € -0,51%  08:08
Düsseldorf 21,50 € -0,69%  09:52
  = Realtime
