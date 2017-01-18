Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "General Electric":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


GE Gets More Than $1.4 Bln Power Generation Orders From Iraq




18.01.17 15:34
dpa-AFX


FAIRFIELD (dpa-AFX) - GE (GE) said that it has secured more than $1.4 billion in orders from Iraq's Ministry of Electricity to set up power plants as well as provide technology upgrades and maintenance services.


GE signed agreements that will add over two gigawatts (GW) of power and secure the delivery of about 1.75 GW of existing power to the national grid.


GE said it will set up the Samawa and Dhi Qar Power Plants, adding 1,500 megawatts (MW) to the grid. In the first phase of the project, GE will install four 9E gas turbines in simple cycle at each site by 2018. The second phase will entail the combined cycle conversion of the 9E units. GE is also supplying advanced heat recovery steam generators (HRSG) and steam turbine technology as well as serving as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the projects.


Under Phase II of the Power Up Plan, GE will add over 580 megawatts (MW) to the national grid through upgrade and rehabilitation works at four power plants.


Additionally, under Power Up Plan Phase II, GE will sustain ~1.75 GW of existing power generation through the maintenance of 9E gas turbines across six different power plants in Iraq. The activities will help enhance the reliability and efficiency of Iraq's installed base.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
31,145 $ 31,23 $ -0,085 $ -0,27% 19.01./18:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3696041033 851144 33,00 $ 27,10 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		29,40 € +0,24%  18:38
München 29,365 € +0,44%  18:17
Düsseldorf 29,27 € +0,26%  09:17
Hamburg 29,31 € +0,24%  12:42
Frankfurt 29,337 € +0,22%  17:57
Hannover 29,305 € +0,22%  08:01
Stuttgart 29,274 € +0,09%  18:18
Berlin 29,35 € 0,00%  12:30
NYSE 31,145 $ -0,27%  18:27
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
814 General Electric (GE, General E. 10.01.17
169 DOW & NASDAQ Einzelwertet. 05.01.16
94 General Electric 2012 weiter a. 14.12.15
2 Löschung 28.10.12
11 Unterbewertet 16.10.10
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...