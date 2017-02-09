Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss Unemployment Rate

Erweiterte Funktionen


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to release its unemployment data for January in the pre-European session on Thursday at 1:45 am ET.

The unemployment rate is expected to remain unchanged at seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent in January.


Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the franc fell against the U.S. dollar and the pound, it rose against the euro. Against the yen, the Swiss franc held steady


As of 1:40 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0639 against the euro, 1.2463 against the pound, 0.9966 against the U.S. dollar and 112.61 against the yen.


