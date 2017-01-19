Erweiterte Funktionen


Franc Mixed Ahead Of Swiss PPI




19.01.17 09:25
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:15 am ET Thursday, Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office releases producer and import prices for December.

Prices are forecast to gain 0.1 percent annually, following a 0.6 percent drop in November.


Ahead of the data, the Swiss franc showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the Swiss franc rose against the yen, it fell against the pound. Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the Swiss franc held steady.


As of 3:10 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0716 against the euro, 1.2378 against the pound, 1.0066 against the U.S. dollar and 114.11 against the yen.


