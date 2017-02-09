Franc Little Changed After Swiss Unemployment Rate

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs released its unemployment data for January in the pre-European session on Thursday at 1:45 am ET.





After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.

As of 1:46 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0639 against the euro, 1.2464 against the pound, 0.9964 against the U.S. dollar and 112.60 against the yen.

