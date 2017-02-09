Erweiterte Funktionen
Franc Little Changed After Swiss Unemployment Rate
09.02.17 08:02
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's State Secretariat for Economic Affairs released its unemployment data for January in the pre-European session on Thursday at 1:45 am ET.
After the data, the Swiss franc changed little against its major rivals.
As of 1:46 am ET, the Swiss franc was trading at 1.0639 against the euro, 1.2464 against the pound, 0.9964 against the U.S. dollar and 112.60 against the yen.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuell
17:19 , dpa-AFXPrice Nomination As HHS Secretary Heads To [...]
17:17 , dpa-AFXdpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
17:12 , dpa-AFXSnow Storm Wreaks Havoc On Air Travel, M [...]
17:10 , dpa-AFXVerdi: Keine Privatisierung im Nahverkehr zulas [...]
17:03 , dpa-AFXRegling: Griechenlands Schulden müssen kein G [...]