Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Biogen":
 Aktien      Zertifikate      OS    


Forward Pharma Gets $1.25 Bln On Settlement And License Deal With Biogen




09.02.17 15:03
dpa-AFX


WESTON (dpa-AFX) - Forward Pharma A/S (FWP) said that it has received a non-refundable cash fee of US$1.25 billion in connection with the execution and delivery of a Settlement and License Agreement with two wholly owned subsidiaries of Biogen Inc.

and certain other parties.


On January 17, 2017 Forward entered into the License Agreement subject to the approval of its shareholders and certain other limited customary conditions. Forward obtained approval of the entry into the License Agreement by the requisite two-thirds majority of the votes cast as well as the share capital represented at an extraordinary general meeting held on February 1, 2017. The terms of the License Agreement required the US$ 1.25 billion cash fee to be paid within five business days of the Extraordinary General Meeting.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
269,36 $ 268,74 $ 0,62 $ +0,23% 09.02./16:55
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US09062X1037 789617 333,65 $ 223,02 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		253,26 € +0,66%  16:17
Hamburg 252,48 € +1,84%  08:27
Hannover 252,48 € +1,84%  08:27
Xetra 253,15 € +1,73%  15:42
München 250,54 € +0,91%  08:00
Frankfurt 252,222 € +0,76%  16:51
Düsseldorf 249,81 € +0,29%  09:52
Berlin 252,28 € +0,25%  16:32
Stuttgart 250,58 € +0,24%  08:02
Nasdaq 269,36 $ +0,23%  16:55
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
1 BIOGEN (789617) - Ein Trump. 18.01.17
28 Biogen - Outperform / Kursziel. 21.04.16
6 Biogen 27.10.15
12 Biogen Idec Inc. - Thread! 22.03.15
11 Biogen Idec - Kursziel 260$ 23.01.15
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...