Fiserv Expects FY17 Adj. EPS To Rise 14-17%

BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) announced the company expects 2017 internal revenue to grow in a range of 4 to 5 percent.



The company also expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.03 to $5.17, which would represent growth of 14 to 17 percent over 2016.

Adjusted revenue increased 5 percent in the fourth quarter to $1.35 billion, from last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased 16 percent in the fourth quarter to $1.16.

