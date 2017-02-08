Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Fiserv":
Fiserv Expects FY17 Adj. EPS To Rise 14-17%
08.02.17 23:26
dpa-AFX
BROOKFIELD (dpa-AFX) - Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) announced the company expects 2017 internal revenue to grow in a range of 4 to 5 percent.
The company also expects adjusted earnings per share in a range of $5.03 to $5.17, which would represent growth of 14 to 17 percent over 2016.
Adjusted revenue increased 5 percent in the fourth quarter to $1.35 billion, from last year. Adjusted earnings per share increased 16 percent in the fourth quarter to $1.16.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX
MMMM
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|110,25 $
|107,78 $
|2,47 $
|+2,29%
|09.02./17:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3377381088
|881793
|111,51 $
|90,60 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|102,90 €
|+1,60%
|16:28
|Berlin
|102,00 €
|+2,40%
|08:20
|Nasdaq
|110,25 $
|+2,29%
|17:28
|Stuttgart
|101,20 €
|+0,25%
|09:47
|Hamburg
|98,00 €
|-1,60%
|08:27
|München
|98,00 €
|-1,60%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|98,50 €
|-1,66%
|13:44
|Düsseldorf
|98,00 €
|-1,77%
|09:53
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|4
|FISERV - gut entwickelt
|10.11.16