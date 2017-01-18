Erweiterte Funktionen



Fastenal Co. Q4 Income Rises 3%




18.01.17 13:10
dpa-AFX


WINONA (dpa-AFX) - Fastenal Co. (FAST) released earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $114.81 million, or $0.40 per share. This was up from $111.90 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.38 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.7% to $947.95 million. This was up from $922.79 million last year.


Fastenal Co. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $114.81 Mln. vs. $111.90 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.6% -EPS (Q4): $0.40 vs. $0.39 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.6% -Analysts Estimate: $0.38 -Revenue (Q4): $947.95 Mln vs. $922.79 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.7%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
51,105 $ 51,06 $ 0,045 $ +0,09% 19.01./18:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3119001044 887891 51,56 $ 35,18 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		48,00 € +4,19%  09:53
Düsseldorf 47,75 € +6,50%  12:20
Berlin 47,79 € +6,11%  08:08
Hamburg 47,845 € +5,97%  08:01
München 47,845 € +5,97%  08:00
Frankfurt 47,75 € +5,75%  12:21
Stuttgart 48,03 € +0,26%  18:18
Nasdaq 51,105 $ +0,09%  18:36
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
9 Fastenal 18.01.17
5 Fastenal-DAS Durchbruchunterne. 25.07.12
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...