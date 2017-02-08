Facebook Extends Generous Bereavement Leave

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a Facebook post on Tuesday evening, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg announced that the social networking giant will give all of its employees six weeks of paid family leave to care for sick family members and extend its bereavement leave.





"Starting today, Facebook employees will have up to 20 days paid leave to grieve an immediate family member, up to 10 days to grieve an extended family member, and will be able to take up to six weeks of paid leave to care for a sick relative," Sandberg writes. "We're also introducing paid family sick time - three days to take care of a family member with a short-term illness, like a child with the flu."

Facebook currently also offers four months of paid leave for new parents, both mom and dad.

"Amid the nightmare of Dave's death when my kids needed me more than ever, I was grateful every day to work for a company that provides bereavement leave and flexibility," Sandberg wrote. "I needed both to start my recovery."

The announcement comes at a time when more tech companies are extending the leave benefits they employees.

Only 60 percent of private sector workers in the US get paid time off for bereavement, and it's usually just a few days, according to the US Department of Labor.

"I hope more companies will join us and others making similar moves, because America's families deserve support," further added Sandberg, encouraging other US companies to follow its example.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM