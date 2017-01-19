Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Shire":
 Indizes      Aktien      Fonds      Zertifikate      OS    


FDA Acknowledges Receipt Of Shire' NDA For SHP465 For ADHD




19.01.17 13:22
dpa-AFX


SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Shire plc (SHPG, SHP.L) said that the U.

S. Food and Drug Administration has acknowledged receipt of the Class 2 resubmission of a New Drug Application or NDA for SHP465, a long-acting, triple-bead, mixed amphetamine salts formulation.


SHP465 is being evaluated as a potential once-daily treatment for Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder or ADHD.


The FDA is expected to provide a decision on or around June 20, 2017, the designated Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date.


Shire resubmitted the NDA for SHP465 in response to the Approvable Letter from the FDA (May 18, 2007) that requested additional clinical studies and classified the response as a Class 2 resubmission with a review goal of six months.


There are patents supporting Shire's overall ADHD franchise in the U.S. that extend to 2029. If approved, Shire expects that SHP465 will have three years of Hatch-Waxman exclusivity and at least three patents listed in the FDA Orange Book expiring as late as May 2029. Launch is planned for the second half of 2017.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
54,768 $ 54,55 $ 0,218 $ +0,40% 05.06./16:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B2QKY057 A0MMAG 68,67 $ 49,09 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		51,688 € -0,65%  16:28
Nasdaq OTC Other 54,768 $ +0,40%  17:39
Düsseldorf 52,14 € +0,37%  09:17
Hamburg 51,17 € 0,00%  08:01
München 51,17 € 0,00%  08:00
Berlin 53,73 € 0,00%  17:45
Stuttgart 51,69 € -0,57%  17:10
Frankfurt 51,638 € -0,61%  15:13
Xetra 52,01 € -1,40%  13:02
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
8 Interessanter Pharmawert; Shire. 12.01.16
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...