European Shares Set For Steady Open

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open flat to slightly higher on Thursday after the Nasdaq Composite closed at a fresh record high for the second day in a row overnight, led by utilities and other big-dividend paying companies.





Oil prices were stable in Asian trading on data showing an unexpected weekly drop in gasoline stockpiles while the dollar bounced back from the previous session's slide. Gold slipped from three-month highs on a bout of profit taking after climbing for a fifth-straight session on Wednesday.

Asian stocks held near 18-month highs and London copper hovered near two-month highs amid signs that China's economy is stabilizing. Analysts expect copper prices to rise further if strikes and permit delays at two major mines disrupt production.

Meanwhile, in an encouraging sign of a pickup in capital expenditure, Japan's core machinery orders rose 6.7 percent in December from the previous month, topping forecasts for an increase of 3.1 percent.

Elsewhere, the kiwi dollar fell after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand dampened rate hike expectations and projected a higher track for interest rates.

The day's economic calendar remains light, with German trade data for December and U.S reports on weekly jobless claims and wholesale inventories slated for release later in the session.

Comments from Fed officials James Bullard and Charles Evans as well as Bank of England Governor Mark Carney could also shed light on the outlook for monetary policy.

In corporate news, German industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp swung to a net profit for the first quarter of its fiscal year 2017 amid a sharp improvement in its American steel operations.

German lender Commerzbank's fourth-quarter net profit was hit by a sharp rise in provisions against bad loans on ship finance.

French lender Societe Generale also reported a drop in fourth-quarter net profit due to the negative impact of higher taxes and the sale of its Croatian subsidiary.

Zurich Insurance Group posted turnaround results for the fourth quarter as its core general insurance business rebounded under new chief executive Mario Greco.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed as oil prices rebounded and investors lapped up shares of companies that posted better-than-expected quarterly results. The Dow dropped 0.2 percent while the S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent and the Nasdaq Composite inched up 0.2 percent.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday despite concerns over Greece's bailout and uncertainty ahead of European elections.

The German DAX slid 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 index rose 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 closed marginally higher after a deluge of mixed earnings reports.

