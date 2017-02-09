Euro Mixed Ahead Of German Trade Data

Erweiterte Funktionen



BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis publishes Germany's foreign trade data for December in the pre-European session on Thursday at 2:00 am ET.

Economists forecast exports to fall 1.3 percent on month and imports to drop 1.1 percent.


Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro fell against the U.S. dollar and the pound, it held steady against the yen and the Swiss franc.


As of 1:55 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8536 against the pound, 1.0640 against the Swiss franc, 1.0676 against the U.S. dollar and 119.82 against the yen.


