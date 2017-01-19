Euro Little Changed Following ECB Decision

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the European Central Bank maintained refi rate at a record low zero percent and the deposit rate at -0.40 percent. The euro changed little against its major rivals after the decision.





The euro was trading at 1.0660 against the greenback, 122.28 against the yen, 1.0725 against the franc and 0.8645 against the pound around 7:46 am ET.

