Estonia Trade Deficit Widens Marginally In December




09.02.17 07:55
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit increased in December from a year ago, though slightly, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Thursday.


The trade deficit rose to EUR 170.3 million in December from EUR 168.4 million in the corresponding month last year. In November, the shortfall was EUR 96.1 million.


Exports surged 10.0 percent year-over-year in December and imports grew by 8.0 percent.


For the whole year 2016, total trade gap of the country widened marginally to EUR 1.6 billion from 1.54 billion in 2015. Both exports and imports of goods climbed 3.0 percent each as compared to last year.


The top destination country of Estonia's exports in 2016 was Sweden, accounting for 18 percent of total exports.


