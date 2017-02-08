Erweiterte Funktionen

Equifax Inc Reveals 25% Increase In Q4 Earnings




08.02.17 22:46
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equifax Inc (EFX) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line totaled $172.4 million, or $1.42 per share. This was up from $137.5 million, or $1.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 20.2% to $801.1 million. This was up from $666.3 million last year.


Equifax Inc earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $172.4 Mln. vs. $137.5 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.4% -EPS (Q4): $1.42 vs. $1.14 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 24.6% -Analysts Estimate: $1.37 -Revenue (Q4): $801.1 Mln vs. $666.3 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 20.2%


-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $1.39 - $1.42 Next quarter revenue guidance: $822 - $826 Mln


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
127,39 $ 121,99 $ 5,40 $ +4,43% 09.02./17:27
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2944291051 854618 136,97 $ 91,72 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		109,17 € 0,00%  31.01.17
NYSE 127,39 $ +4,43%  17:27
Stuttgart 116,00 € +1,97%  08:14
Frankfurt 115,00 € +1,31%  08:03
Berlin 115,00 € +1,29%  08:22
Düsseldorf 115,00 € +1,13%  09:53
München 113,54 € 0,00%  08:09
  = Realtime
