WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren has lashed out at the Republicans who obstructed her reading a letter written by the widow of Martin Luther King Jr.



on Tuesday after Senate Republicans voted to formally silence her for impugning a peer.

"Tonight the Senate Majority Leader silenced Mrs King's voice on the Senate floor and millions who are afraid and appalled by what's happening in our country," she said on Twitter Tuesday.

The Senator from of Massachusetts vowed that she will not be silent while the Republicans rubber stamp an AG who will never stand up to the POTUS when he breaks the law.

"I will not be silent about a nominee for AG who has made derogatory & racist comments that have no place in our justice system," she added.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM