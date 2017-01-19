Dutch Consumer Confidence Strengthens; Spending Growth Accelerates

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer confidence strengthened in December to its highest level in nine-and-a-half years, while spending growth accelerated marginally in November, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Wednesday.





The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 13.0 in December from 12.0 in the previous month.

Moreover, the latest reading was the highest since August 2007.

Consumers were more positive about the economy than in December. The corresponding index climbed to 28 from 23. At the same time, willingness to buy decreased slightly in January.

Separately, the statistical office revealed that consumer spending grew 2.8 percent yearly in November, just above the 2.7 percent increase in October.

The measure has been rising since October 2014. This was the highest rate of growth in this sequence.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM