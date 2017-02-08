Erweiterte Funktionen



Dun & Bradstreet Q4 Earnings Rise 4%




08.02.17 22:55
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $180.7 million, or $2.99 per share. This was higher than $174.4 million, or $2.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $517.1 million. This was up from $504.4 million last year.


Dun & Bradstreet earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $180.7 Mln. vs. $174.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.99 vs. $2.87 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.2% -Analysts Estimate: $3.04 -Revenue (Q4): $517.1 Mln vs. $504.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.5%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
102,72 $ 122,47 $ -19,75 $ -16,13% 09.02./17:26
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US26483E1001 578481 141,57 $ 85,99 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		96,38 € -16,27%  17:25
München 115,23 € -0,21%  08:06
Düsseldorf 113,82 € -0,91%  09:53
NYSE 102,72 $ -16,13%  17:26
Frankfurt 95,511 € -16,73%  16:32
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...