Dun & Bradstreet Q4 Earnings Rise 4%
08.02.17 22:55
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dun & Bradstreet (DNB) released a profit for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.
The company said its bottom line climbed to $180.7 million, or $2.99 per share. This was higher than $174.4 million, or $2.87 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $3.04 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $517.1 million. This was up from $504.4 million last year.
Dun & Bradstreet earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $180.7 Mln. vs. $174.4 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 3.6% -EPS (Q4): $2.99 vs. $2.87 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 4.2% -Analysts Estimate: $3.04 -Revenue (Q4): $517.1 Mln vs. $504.4 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 2.5%
MMMM
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|102,72 $
|122,47 $
|-19,75 $
|-16,13%
|09.02./17:26
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US26483E1001
|578481
|141,57 $
|85,99 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|96,38 €
|-16,27%
|17:25
|München
|115,23 €
|-0,21%
|08:06
|Düsseldorf
|113,82 €
|-0,91%
|09:53
|NYSE
|102,72 $
|-16,13%
|17:26
|Frankfurt
|95,511 €
|-16,73%
|16:32