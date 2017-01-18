Erweiterte Funktionen


Dollar Ticks Up After U.S. Consumer Price Inflation




BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.

S. consumer price inflation for December at 8.30 am ET Wednesday, the greenback edged up against its major rivals.


The greenback was trading at 1.0661 against the euro, 1.2284 against the pound, 1.0040 against the franc and 113.54 against the yen around 8:32 am ET.


