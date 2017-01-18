Erweiterte Funktionen


Dollar Strengthens Ahead Of U.S. Industrial Production




18.01.17 15:27
dpa-AFX


BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal reserve's industrial production data for December is scheduled at 9.15 am ET Wednesday.

The consensus for production growth is 0.6 percent, compared to a decline of 0.4 percent last month.


Ahead of the data, the greenback spiked up against its major rivals.


The greenback was worth 1.0666 against the euro, 1.2288 against the pound, 1.0036 against the franc and 113.42 against the yen as of 9:10 am ET.


