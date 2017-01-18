Erweiterte Funktionen
Dollar Little Changed Following U.S. Industrial Production
18.01.17 15:33
dpa-AFX
BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Federal reserve's industrial production data for December has been released at 9.15 am ET Wednesday.
The greenback changed little against its major opponents after the data.
The greenback was trading at 1.0667 against the euro, 1.2285 against the pound, 1.0035 against the franc and 113.42 against the yen around 9:16 am ET.
