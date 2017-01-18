Dollar Advances Ahead Of U.S. Consumer Price Inflation

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index for December will be published at 8.30 am ET Wednesday.



Inflation is expected to edge up 0.3 percent on month, while core inflation is rising by 0.2 percent.

Ahead of the data, the greenback climbed against its major rivals.

The greenback was worth 1.0664 against the euro, 1.2287 against the pound, 1.0041 against the franc and 113.54 against the yen as of 8:25 am ET.

