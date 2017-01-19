Dollar Advances After Weekly Jobless Claims, Housing Starts

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of U.



S. weekly jobless claims for the week ended January 14, housing starts and building permits for December at 8:30 am ET Thursday, the greenback rose against its major rivals.

The greenback was trading at 1.0664 against the euro, 1.2318 against the pound, 114.79 against the yen and 1.0068 against the Swiss franc around 8:32 am ET.

