Disney's Star Wars Land Will Open In 2019




08.02.17 17:06
dpa-AFX


BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that the entertainment conglomerate will open its Star Wars-themed lands at California's Disneyland and Florida's Walt Disney World in 2019.


The Star Wars-themed lands are the largest-ever, single-themed land expansions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts.

The 14-acre attractions were initially announced in 2015.


Iger made the announcement during Walt Disney's first quarter earnings conference call. Iger also said the new World of AVATAR attraction at Disney World's Animal Kingdom will open at May 27.


Burbank, California-based Walt Disney reported lower sales and earnings for the first quarter. Iger also announced that he would remain with the company beyond his scheduled June 2018 retirement, which would be the third time he would postpone his retirement.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



Aktuell
