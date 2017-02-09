Dairy Crest FY Outlook Remains In Line With Its View

Erweiterte Funktionen



09.02.17 08:48
dpa-AFX


LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dairy foods company, Dairy Crest Group Plc (DCG.L), Thursday, in its Interim Management Statement for the nine-month period, said outlook for the full year remains in line with its expectations, with key brands having performed well, supported by successful innovation and brand investment, particularly the improvement in Cathedral City's performance.


The group added Clover, Frylight and Country Life also witnesssed higher volumes in the first nine months of the year, with significant share in their respective markets. As expected, Cathedral City performance improved in the third quarter.


Overall, year-to-date, the combined volumes of Cathedral City, Country Life, Clover and Frylight are in line with the same period last year.


In addition, the Board approved the appointment of Deloitte as external auditor for the year commencing 1 April 2017.


