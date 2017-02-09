DTE Energy Co Announces 20% Drop In Q4 Profit
09.02.17 13:32
dpa-AFX
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DTE Energy Co (DTE) announced a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.
The company said its profit declined to $144 million, or $0.81 per share. This was down from $180 million, or $1.01 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company said revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $2.87 billion. This was up from $2.49 billion last year.
DTE Energy Co earnings at a glance:
-Earnings (Q4): $144 Mln. vs. $180 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.0% -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $1.01 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -19.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q4): $2.87 Bln vs. $2.49 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 15.3%
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|97,30 $
|98,73 $
|-1,43 $
|-1,45%
|09.02./16:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2333311072
|853943
|100,45 $
|81,75 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|91,95 €
|0,00%
|03.02.17
|München
|92,39 €
|+0,24%
|08:00
|Frankfurt
|92,385 €
|+0,22%
|08:00
|Berlin
|92,31 €
|+0,10%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|92,08 €
|-0,29%
|09:53
|Stuttgart
|90,91 €
|-0,90%
|15:48
|NYSE
|97,30 $
|-1,45%
|16:58