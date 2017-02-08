DGAP-Public Voting Rights: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG (english)

Erweiterte Funktionen



SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


09.02.2017 / 10:35 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Notification of Major Holdings


1. Details of issuer


SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG Dossenheimer Landstraße 100 69121 Heidelberg Germany


2. Reason for notification


X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights Other reason:


3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation


Name: City and country of registered office: Mr Dr. Andreas Schneider-Neureither


4. Names of shareholder(s) holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.


SN Assets GmbH


5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached


08 Feb 2017


6. Total positions


% of voting % of voting rights total of total number rights attached through instruments both in % of voting to shares (total (total of 7.b.1 + (7.a. + rights of of 7.a.) 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Result- 20.03 % 0 % 20.03 % 4976786 ing situat- ion Previo- 18.26 % 0 % 18.26 % / us notifi- cation


7. Notified details of the resulting situation a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 21, 22 WpHG)


ISIN absolute in % direct (Sec. indirect (Sec. direct (Sec. indirect 21 WpHG) 22 WpHG) 21 WpHG) (Sec. 22 WpHG) DE0007203705 43689 953092 0.88 % 19.15 % Total 996718 20.03 %


b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG


Type of Expiration or Exercise or Voting Voting instrument maturity date conversion rights rights in period absolute % % Total %


b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 25 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG


Type of Expiration Exercise or Cash or Voting Voting instrume- or maturity conversion physical rights rights nt date period settlement absolute in % % Total %


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation


Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:


Name % of voting % of voting rights Total of both rights (if at through instruments (if (if at least least held 3% or at least held 5% or held 5% or more) more) more) Dr. Andreas % % % Schneider-N- eureither Schneider-N- % % % eureither GmbH SN % % % Verwaltungs GmbH & Co. KG SN Holding % % % GmbH SN Assets 19.15 % % 19.15 % GmbH


9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 22 para. 3 WpHG


Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)


10. Other explanatory remarks:





---------------------------------------------------------------------------


09.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner AG Dossenheimer Landstraße 100 69121 Heidelberg Germany Internet: www.snp-ag.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


543251 09.02.2017



