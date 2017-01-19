DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Grammer AG (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Grammer":

Grammer AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure in accordance with Section 27a (2) of the German Securities Trading Act for Europe-wide publication

In reference to their voting right notification of December 9, 2016 in accordance with Section 21 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act, Cascade International Investment GmbH and Eastern Horizon Group Netherlands B.V. served the following notification on GRAMMER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT, Amberg, Germany, on January 9, 2017 in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act:

'Joint notification by Cascade International Investment GmbH and Eastern Horizon Group Netherlands B.V. in accordance with Section 27a (1) of the German Securities Trading Act

Ladies and Gentlemen:

We informed you on December 9, 2016 that our above-referenced clients had directly or indirectly exceeded the reporting threshold of 10% of the voting rights in Grammer AG on December 8, 2016.

I. In accordance with Section 27a (1) Sentence 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG), we additionally wish to inform you on behalf of our clients (hereinafter collectively referred to as 'CASCADE') that CASCADE

1. is pursuing strategic objectives with its investment in Grammer AG, that it hopes to benefit from the anticipated increase in Grammer AG's enterprise value in the long term but does not exclude the possibility of realizing possible trade gains,

2. may acquire additional voting rights over the next twelve months depending on the price of the shares and the company's business performance,

3. is intending to exert influence on the composition of Grammer AG's administration, management and supervisory bodies and has therefore served on the Executive Board a request that an extraordinary shareholder meeting be convened, and

4. is currently not seeking any changes in the company's capital structure particularly with respect to its gearing ratio and the dividend policy.

II. With respect to the origin of the funding used to acquire the voting rights, we inform you in accordance with Section 27 (1) Sentence 4 of the German Securities Trading Act on behalf of CASCADE that this funding arises from loans.'

Language: English Company: Grammer AG Georg-Grammer-Str. 2 92224 Amberg Germany Internet: www.grammer.com

