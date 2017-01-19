DGAP-News: curasan achieves strong growth from new-customer business (english)

curasan achieves strong growth from new-customer business

DGAP-News: curasan AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Final Results curasan achieves strong growth from new-customer business

19.01.2017 / 09:58 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

- Gross sales revenues in the fourth quarter rises by 37.0 percent to EUR 2.11 million

- Gross sales revenues at EUR 6.94 million for fiscal year 2016 well within the full-year forecast

- Overproportional sales growth in Asia; USA and Germany stabilizing

Kleinostheim, 19 January 2016 - curasan AG (ISIN: DE0005494538), a leading specialist for medical products in the field of orthobiologics, grew significantly in fiscal year 2016 based on preliminary business performance figures. The overproportional growth in the fourth quarter was primarily due to strong new-customer business and an increase in the volume of forward orders from existing customers at the end of the year.

Adjusted gross sales revenues for the full year rose by 16.3 percent to EUR 6.94 million (2015: EUR 5.97 million). Of this, EUR 2.11 million were earned in the fourth quarter alone, corresponding to an increase of 37.0 percent over the previous year (Q4 2015: EUR 1.54 million). Based on preliminary figures, gross sales revenues for 2016 are thus precisely in the middle of the expected range of EUR 6.7 - 7.1 million.

At a regional level, sales growth in Asia in particular remained high. Net sales for the full year in the Asian region rose by 45.5 percent in to EUR 1.6 million (2015: EUR 1.1 million). Net sales in the growth region of America, where the impact of the reorganization of the sales structure in the United States in the third quarter was expressed in subdued sales growth, stabilized in the fourth quarter at EUR 1.7 million, corresponding to the level of the previous year (2015: EUR 1.7 million). In Europe as well, net sales rose significantly in the fourth quarter, due primarily to good business performance in the growth region of the United Kingdom. Here, the full-year sales figures rose by 17.4 percent to EUR 2.7 million (2015: EUR 2.3 million). Sales in Germany also stabilized at the previous year's level of EUR 1.4 million, despite the discontinuation of the Cytoplast product (2015: EUR 1.4 million). The Middle East region likewise reached the level of the previous year with EUR 0.5 million in net sales.

"Our growth is currently accelerating from quarter to quarter, and our marketing efforts are bearing fruit particularly with new customers," as Michael Schlenk, CEO of curasan AG, happily explained. "I am therefore extremely optimistic that we will continue to achieve high sales growth in 2017 as well, so it is important to make further investments in our sales and marketing at this point in time and continue to provide training and support to our external sales partners."

In the current early phase of drafting the annual report, sufficiently reliable preliminary figures are available to management only at the sales level. In view of the company's extensive international activities, it is therefore not yet possible to establish preliminary figures for results. "Based on current information, we expect that our net result will at best be at the lower end of the previously announced range of -1.8 to -2.2 million euros," explained Schlenk. "However, the current pace at which our company is growing will already have a positive effect on our result in 2017."

For fiscal year 2017, the management board of curasan AG expects sustained dynamic business performance. Based on the internal budget planning process and the expectations of external sales partners, the company thus anticipates gross sales revenues between EUR 8.5 - 8.8 million. Against the background of the current strong sales growth, curasan plans further increased investments in the company's sales growth in order to gain larger shares of the markets in Asia and especially in the United States. The management board therefore expects a target value between EUR -1.6 and -2.2 million at the level of the net result.

The company plans to publish the audited figures for sales and results for fiscal year 2016 and the annual report for 2016 on 27 April 2017.

Your contacts at curasan AG: Ingo Middelmenne Head of Investor Relations +49 6027 40 900-45 +49 174 90 911 90 ingo.middelmenne@curasan.com

Andrea Weidner Head of Corporate Communications +49 6027 40 900-51 andrea.weidner@curasan.com

About curasan AG: curasan AG develops, manufactures and markets biomaterials and other medical products in the field of bone and tissue regeneration. A pioneer in its industry, curasan is specialized primarily on synthetic bone grafting materials for dental and orthopaedic applications. Numerous patents and a comprehensive list of scientific documentation prove the clinical success of the products and the highly innovative strength of curasan. Surgically active dentists, implantologists and oral, maxillary and dentofacial surgeons, as well as orthopaedics, traumatologists and spinal column surgeons worldwide benefit from the broad range of the premium quality and user-oriented portfolio offered by the technology leader. curasan maintains its own high-tech facilities for research, development and manufacturing in Frankfurt/Main, Germany, which are approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other international authorities. In addition to its headquarters, the company has a subsidiary, curasan Inc., in the Research Triangle Park, near Raleigh, N.C., USA. The shares of curasan AG are listed in the General Standard at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

19.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: curasan AG Lindigstraße 4 63801 Kleinostheim Germany Phone: 06027/40 900 0 Fax: 06027/40 900 29 E-mail: info@curasan.de Internet: www.curasan.de ISIN: DE0005494538 WKN: 549453 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

537629 19.01.2017

MMMM