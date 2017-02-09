DGAP-News: OHB SE: NASA Space Launch System: MT Aerospace awarded further contracts by Boeing (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "OHB":

OHB SE: NASA Space Launch System: MT Aerospace awarded further contracts by Boeing

DGAP-News: OHB SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous OHB SE: NASA Space Launch System: MT Aerospace awarded further contracts by Boeing

09.02.2017 / 10:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Augsburg, February 9, 2017. MT Aerospace AG, a member of the European space and technology group OHB SE (ISIN: DE0005936124, Prime Standard), has been awarded further contracts by US space technology group Boeing for additional development work on the Space Launch System (SLS). Commissioned by the US space agency NASA, SLS is the most powerful super heavy lift launch vehicle to date and will be used on manned and unmanned missions to the moon, Mars and the depths of outer space.

MT Aerospace has been developing and fabricating large aluminum segments for the propellant tanks fitted to the SLS main stage since mid- 2013. With a diameter of 8.4 meters and a length of some 65 meters, these tanks hold almost 900 tons of liquid hydrogen and oxygen and are 30% larger than the external tank formerly attached to the Space Shuttle.

MT Aerospace has already delivered the components for the second flight article SLS core stage at the beginning of April 2016. Thanks to this successful project, the Augsburg-based space technology company has now also been selected for the development of the upper stage dome components. MT Aerospace has achieved gold ranking status as a reliable partner to Boeing and has qualified as a baseline components supplier for all upcoming SLS flights.

Contact: Investor Relations Martina Lilienthal Tel.: +49 421 - 2020-720 Fax: +49 421 - 2020-613 E-Mail: martina.lilienthal@ohb.de

Corporate Communications MT Aerospace AG Nivart Holsworth PR / Communication Tel.: +49 821 505 1033 E-Mail: pr@mt-aerospace.de

About MT Aerospace MT Aerospace is an internationally leading company in the aerospace industry with 700 employees at sites in Augsburg, Mainz (Germany), Cagliari (Italy) and Kourou (French Guyana). A member of the listed European space and technology group OHB SE (Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005936124), MT Aerospace develops and manufactures key components for the European launch system ARIANE 5, the Airbus fleet, space vehicles and satellites. MT Aerospace is a technology leader in lightweight structures using metal and composite materials. With a work share of 10 % MT Aerospace is the largest supplier to the ARIANE program outside France.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

09.02.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: OHB SE Karl-Ferdinand-Braun-Str. 8 28359 Bremen Germany Phone: +49 (0)421 2020 8 Fax: +49 (0)421 2020 613 E-mail: ir@ohb.de Internet: www.ohb.de ISIN: DE0005936124 WKN: 593612 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

543217 09.02.2017

MMMM