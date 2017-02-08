DGAP-News: Nanogate Moves to the New SME Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nanogate":

Nanogate Moves to the New SME Segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

08.02.2017





Share to be listed in the new SME segment from March - Planned non-cash capital increase has been carried out

Göttelborn, Germany, February 8, 2017. Nanogate AG, a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components, will move to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange's new segment for small and medium-sized enterprises. The new segment, which Deutsche Börse AG announced in November 2016, replaces the previous Entry Standard and will start on March 1, 2017. Subject to all the necessary preparations, the Nanogate share is to be traded there from the very beginning. In the meantime, the announced capital increase against contributions in kind was carried out as part of the transaction for the majority stake in Jay Plastics.

Ralf Zastrau, CEO of Nanogate AG, commented: "Nanogate welcomes the introduction of the new segment for small and medium-sized enterprises. In view of the higher requirements and the stricter criteria compared with the previous Entry Standard, we hope to attract greater attention to the segment and to our share. In addition to the mandatory transparency requirements, Nanogate will also continue to voluntarily publish its annual report within four months of the reporting date. Furthermore, we will also continue to maintain a dialog with the capital market at several investor conferences every year. The additional research will further strengthen our already broad coverage with four different research companies at present. Looking at the significant growth of the Group since the IPO in 2006, we will also assess in the course of the year if and when it seems sensible to switch to the General or Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange."

Intensive Dialog with the Capital Market Since the initial listing in the Entry Standard on October 18, 2006, Nanogate has developed into a leading global specialist for design-oriented high-tech surfaces and components. Since then, its sales have increased more than tenfold. Nanogate expects sales of more than EUR 160 million and an operating result (EBITDA) of at least EUR 18 million for 2017. The Group now employs around 1,100 staff. Several equity holdings have also contributed to the significant average annual growth rate of around 30 percent. The Group recently acquired a majority stake in the US provider Jay Plastics, which now operates as Nanogate Jay Systems LLC. With this expansion, the Group is increasing its access to the international market, acquiring its own production capacities in North America and strengthening its technology portfolio.

Since its IPO, Nanogate has set store by intensive and ongoing dialog with the capital market. The Management Board is present every year at several renowned capital market conferences in Germany and abroad, including the German Equity Forum and the DVFA Spring Conference. Roadshows, both domestic and international, also take place regularly to maintain contact with investors. In addition to the two anchor shareholders, HeidelbergCapital Private Equity Fund and Luxempart S.A., shareholders include institutional investors from Germany as well as from France and the United Kingdom, among others. All publications are also voluntarily published in English and consolidated financial statements are prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Capital Increase Carried Out The announced capital increase against contributions in kind has now been entered in the commercial register and the transfer of shares initiated. Consequently, the company's share capital has risen by EUR 382,947.00 to EUR 4,167,125.00, corresponding to 4,167,125 shares. The new shares will only be entitled to profits from the 2017 fiscal year. The non-cash capital increase is part of the purchase price for the majority stake in Nanogate Jay Systems, which was agreed in December 2016. The free float thereby amounts to some 64 percent.

Nanogate on Twitter: http://twitter.com/nanogate_ag

If you have any queries, please contact: ^

Christian Dose (financial press and investors) Nanogate AG WMP Finanzkommunikation GmbH Zum Schacht 3 Tel. +49-69-577-030-021 66287 Göttelborn nanogate@wmp-ag.de Germany www.nanogate.com Liane Stieler-Joachim Nanogate AG Tel. +49-6825-9591-220 liane.stieler-joachim@nanogate.com

° Nanogate AG: Nanogate (ISIN DE000A0JKHC9) is a leading global specialist for design- oriented high-tech surfaces and components of very high optical quality. The Group employs around 1,100 people. Nanogate develops and produces design-oriented surfaces and components and enhances them with additional properties (e.g. nonstick, scratchproof, anticorrosive).

The Group has first-class references (e.g. Airbus, Audi, August Brötje, BMW, BSH Hausgeräte, Daimler, FILA, Ford, Fresenius, GM, Jaguar, Junghans, Porsche, Volkswagen). Several hundred mass production projects for customers have already been implemented successfully. The Nanogate Group is represented on both sides of the Atlantic with its own production facilities. The Group comprises Nanogate Eurogard Systems B.V., Nanogate GfO Systems AG, Nanogate Industrial Systems GmbH, Nanogate Textile & Care Systems GmbH, Nanogate Glazing Systems B.V. and Nanogate Vogler Systems GmbH, as well as majority stakes in Nanogate PD Systems GmbH and Nanogate Goletz Systems GmbH. In addition, Nanogate has a majority interest in the US company Nanogate Jay Systems LLC. It also has sales companies in the US and Turkey.

True to its slogan "A world of new surfaces," Nanogate is a long-standing innovation partner who opens up the diverse possibilities offered by new materials to companies in a wide range of industries. It aims to improve customers' products and processes and to provide environmental benefits by using multifunctional surfaces, such as those made of plastic or metal, and innovative plastic components. The Group concentrates on attractive sectors such as automotive/transport, mechanical/plant engineering, buildings/ interiors and sport/leisure. As a systems provider, Nanogate offers the entire value chain: materials development for surface systems, series coating of various different substrates as well as the production and enhancement of complete plastic components. The main value drivers are the opening up of international markets, the development of new applications for the strategic growth areas Advanced Polymers (innovative plastics) and Advanced Metals (innovative metal enhancements) as well as external growth.

Disclaimer: This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor an invitation to buy securities. The shares in Nanogate AG (the "Shares") may not be offered or sold in the United States or to or for the account or benefit of "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act")). No offer or sale of transferable securities is being made to the public.

Language: English
ISIN: DE000A0JKHC9

