19.01.17 15:10
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Wacker Neuson SE english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


19.01.2017 / 14:55 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: First name: Wilfried Last name(s): Trepels


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Amendment


Correction of volume under 4c


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Wacker Neuson SE


b) LEI


529900RJL86244E1I652


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: DE000WACK012


b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 15.85 EUR 55475.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume 15.85 EUR 55475.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction


2017-01-16; UTC+1


f) Place of the transaction


Name: Xetra MIC: XETR



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


19.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Wacker Neuson SE Preußenstr. 41 80809 München Germany Internet: www.wackerneusongroup.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32419 19.01.2017



MMMM


