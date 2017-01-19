DGAP-DD: Wacker Neuson SE (english)

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Wacker Neuson":

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Title: First name: Wilfried Last name(s): Trepels

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment

Correction of volume under 4c

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name

Wacker Neuson SE

b) LEI

529900RJL86244E1I652

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE000WACK012

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 15.85 EUR 55475.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.85 EUR 55475.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

2017-01-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Xetra MIC: XETR

