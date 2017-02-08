Erweiterte Funktionen

DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (english)




08.02.17 17:05
dpa-AFX


DGAP-DD: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated english


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


08.02.2017 / 16:49 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated


a) Name


Title: Mr. First name: Alan L. Last name(s): Kerr


2. Reason for the notification


a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body


b) Initial notification


3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor


a) Name


Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated


b) LEI


549300XZK6EWDBAZSY16


4. Details of the transaction(s)


a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code


Type: Share ISIN: US2536511031


b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal of 506 common shares by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in order to provide for the taxes required to be withheld by Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in connection with the receipt of common shares under a so-called Restricted Stock Unit Agreement in connection with Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated's Amended and Restated 1991 Equity and Performance Incentive Plan. Consummation of an agreement entered into on February 3, 2016; no subsequent actions were taken by Mr. Kerr with respect to the disposal of the common shares. Transaction linked to a share incentive program. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes


c) Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s) 26.45 USD 13383.70 USD


d) Aggregated information


Price Aggregated volume not numberable not numberable


e) Date of the transaction


2017-02-03; UTC4


f) Place of the transaction


Name: New York Stock Exchange MIC: XNYS



---------------------------------------------------------------------------


08.02.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de


---------------------------------------------------------------------------


Language: English Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated 5995 Mayfair Road 44720 North Canton, OH United States Internet: www.diebold.com




End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------


32775 08.02.2017



MMMM




Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
27,10 $ 26,60 $ 0,50 $ +1,88% 09.02./17:35
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2536511031 856244 29,75 $ 21,05 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		25,48 € +2,33%  17:24
Xetra 25,74 € +3,48%  17:24
Frankfurt 25,40 € +2,55%  17:27
NYSE 27,10 $ +1,88%  17:34
Stuttgart 24,535 € -0,06%  12:10
Berlin 24,76 € -0,40%  08:06
München 24,80 € -0,42%  08:00
  = Realtime
