Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Cytori Therapeutics":
 Aktien      OS    


Cytori To Buy Certain Assets From Nanoparticle Firm Azaya Therapeutics




19.01.17 13:24
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. (CYTX) announced Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire certain assets from privately held Azaya Therapeutics Inc.


Under the deal terms, at the closing of the deal, Cytori will issue $2 million in Cytori common stock up front, 25 percent of which will be subject to a 15-month escrow, and will also pay off approximately $2 million of Azaya's trade payables.


At the closing, Cytori will also assume the obligation to make additional future payments to Azaya based on certain requirements.


The acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to close on or prior to February 28.


Azaya is a manufacturer of nanoparticle and protein-stabilized liposomal therapeutics. Azaya is based in San Antonio, Texas and has developed two nanoparticle drugs that have shown promise in their respective clinical programs to date.


A successful acquisition would provide Cytori with a proprietary liposomal nanoparticle technology platform that would expand and complement the company's leadership position in regenerative medicine.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
1,65 $ 1,65 $ -   $ 0,00% 19.01./17:47
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US23283K2042 A2AJVZ 5,44 $ 1,36 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		1,572 € +12,53%  16:29
Stuttgart 1,578 € +14,85%  16:11
Berlin 1,522 € +7,94%  08:08
Frankfurt 1,52 € +7,12%  08:01
München 1,52 € +3,75%  08:00
Nasdaq 1,65 $ 0,00%  17:44
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
75 Cytx 17.09.16
  Nach dem Reverse Split 18.05.16
338 Cytori Therapeutics 02.03.15
311 Macropore biosurgery: Charttech. 26.05.11
22 Löschung 11.02.06
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...