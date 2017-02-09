Cummins Inc. Q4 Income Climbs 6%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cummins Inc. (CMI) released a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground from last year.





The company said its bottom line came in at $378 million, or $2.25 per share. This was higher than $355 million, or $2.02 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 5.7% to $4.50 billion. This was down from $4.77 billion last year.

Cummins Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $378 Mln. vs. $355 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.5% -EPS (Q4): $2.25 vs. $2.02 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 11.4% -Revenue (Q4): $4.50 Bln vs. $4.77 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -5.7%

