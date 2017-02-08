Erweiterte Funktionen


Crude Oil Withstands Huge Build In U.S. Inventories




08.02.17 20:56
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures were flat Wednesday despite government data confirming a gargantuan build in U.S. oil inventories last week.


The EIA reported U.S. stock piles surged 13.5 million barrels last week, roughly in line with yesterday's industry data from the American Petroleum Institute.


However, gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly fell, signaling that demand for crude oil will rise in the coming weeks.


While U.S. firms are ramping up production, OPEC is complying with its deal to curb output, Platts reported.


WTI oil futures settled at $52.34/bbl on Nymex, up 17 cents, or 0.3%. Prices have bounced around the $53 a barrel mark for the past month, unable to sustain any direction.


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM




Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte!
1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!  
 
Supreme Metals Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >

Aktuell
Übernahme mit bis zu 5.700ppm Kobalt - Analogien zur USD 1 Billionen Lagerstätte! 1.800% in 12 Monaten - Börsenstar Aktientip!

Supreme Metals Corp.
Weitere Artikel mehr >
17:35 , dpa-AFX
WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 16. Februa [...]
17:35 , dpa-AFX
TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 10. Februar [...]
17:19 , dpa-AFX
Price Nomination As HHS Secretary Heads To [...]
17:19 , dpa-AFX
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Konsum REIT-AG (deutsc [...]
17:17 , dpa-AFX
dpa-AFX Überblick: KONJUNKTUR von 17.00 [...]
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...