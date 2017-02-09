Crude Oil Trims Weekly Losses

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rebounded Thursday morning despite yesterday's report showing a stunning build in U.



S. oil inventories.

U.S. crude stockpiles surged up 13.5 million barrels last week, adding to the global supply glut.

OPEC members have achieved 91% compliance with their planned supply quotas, but Algeria and Libya are reportedly resisting the deal.

WTI light sweet crude oil was up 57 cents to $52.90 an ounce, having bounced back and forth near $53 for the past month.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's natural gas report for the week is expected at 10.30 am ET. The level of natural gas stocks in underground storage for the U.S. declined 87 bcf last week.

U.S. weekly jobless claims declined 12,000 to 234,000, the Labor Department said this morning. The monthly average of U.S. claims is the lowest since November 1973.

