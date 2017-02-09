Commerzbank Stock Dips On Weak Q4 Profit, Revenues Up

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Commerzbank":

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Commerzbank AG (CRZBY.



PK) were losing around 3 percent in the morning trading after the German lender reported a decline in its fourth quarter profit, despite higher revenues.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the bank expects to further strengthen its market position and to focus on the implementation of the Commerzbank 4.0 strategy, which announced at the end of September 2016.

Commerzbank said it will aim to keep the cost base stable and book the first part of restructuring charges for Commerzbank 4.0. The Bank expects loan loss provisions for segments Private and Small Business Customers as well as Corporate Clients to be on the level of 2016. Meanwhile, loan loss provisions in Ship Finance are expected to be in a range of 450 million euros to 600 million euros.

The bank said the implementation of the Commerzbank 4.0 strategy is under way and running to plan. 300 staff are now on-site on the Digital Campus working on the digitalisation of 6 of the 14 end-to- end processes, known as "journeys".

Martin Zielke, Chairman of the Board of Managing Directors, said, "We want to make Commerzbank the most competitive bank in Germany by 2020. We will now work to achieve, step by step, the targets we have set ourselves."

For the fourth quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders declined to 183 million euros from last year's 193 million euros. But, earnings per share for the quarter were 0.15 euros, unchanged from last year. Operating profit was 337 million euros, compared to 384 million euros in the prior year.

The weak results mainly reflected challenging market conditions and the continued negative interest environment.

Net interest and trading income edged up to 1.277 billion euros from 1.270 billion euros last year. Net commission income, meanwhile, dropped to 825 million euros from 835 million euros a year ago.

Revenues before loan loss provisions increased to 2.399 billion euros from 2.240 billion euros in the previous year. This increase was attributable to the reinstatement of the value of the Heta exposure and revenues from the Bank's sales of real estate, among other things.

Loan loss provisions rose sharply to 290 million euros from 112 million euros last year. This development was due to the loan loss provisions on the ship finance portfolio.

In Germany, Commerzbank shares were trading at 7.47 euros, down 3.39 percent.

