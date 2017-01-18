Erweiterte Funktionen



Commerce Bancshares Inc. Bottom Line Climbs 13% In Q4




18.01.17 13:18
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Commerce Bancshares Inc.

(CBSH) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that climbed from last year.


The company said its bottom line advanced to $69.33 million, or $0.68 per share. This was up from $61.46 million, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.1% to $292.68 million. This was up from $278.53 million last year.


Commerce Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $69.33 Mln. vs. $61.46 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 12.8% -EPS (Q4): $0.68 vs. $0.60 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 13.3% -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q4): $292.68 Mln vs. $278.53 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.1%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
54,59 $ 55,11 $ -0,52 $ -0,94% 19.01./18:36
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US2005251036 859672 59,22 $ 37,44 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Nasdaq 54,59 $ -0,94%  18:35
München 51,63 € -1,32%  08:03
Frankfurt 51,631 € -1,35%  08:03
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...