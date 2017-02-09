Coca-Cola Q4 Profit Matches Estimates; FY17 Comparable EPS To Decline 1-4%

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Coca-Cola":

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - The Coca-Cola Company (KO) reported fourth-quarter comparable EPS of $0.37 compared to $0.38, prior year. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.37 for the quarter.



Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Net income to shareowners was $550 million or $0.13 per share compared to $1.24 billion or $0.28 per share, previous year.

Fourth-quarter net revenues were $9.41 billion, a 6% decline from prior year, impacted by a foreign currency exchange headwind of 2% and a headwind from acquisitions, divestitures, and structural items of 10%. Organic revenues grew 6% in the quarter, driven by price/mix growth of 6%. Core business organic revenues grew 7% in the quarter. Total unit case volume declined 1% for the quarter. The company said the low single-digit unit case volume growth in developed markets was offset by continued macroeconomic challenges in several Latin American markets. Analysts expected revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter.

Muhtar Kent, CEO of The Coca-Cola Company, said, "We are pleased to report that we ended 2016 with fourth quarter top- and bottom-line growth within our expectations. Strong price/mix stemming from our continued focus on driving revenue and solid performance in our developed markets helped offset persistent macroeconomic pressures in our emerging and developing markets. Our flagship market of North America grew net revenues 8% for the quarter and 4% for the year, outperforming total retail value growth for both the North America nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverage industry and U.S. consumer packaged goods companies."

For the full year 2017, The Coca-Cola Company expects its comparable EPS to decline 1% to 4% from $1.91 in 2016. The company expects: approximately 3% growth in organic revenues; and 7% to 8% growth in comparable currency neutral income before taxes, driven by strong operating performance partially offset by an increasing interest rate environment.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM