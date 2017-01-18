Citigroup Inc. Announces 2% Gain In Q4 Profit

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Citigroup Inc. (C) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.





The company said its bottom line totaled $3.25 billion, or $1.14 per share. This was up from $3.18 billion, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter fell 8.7% to $17.01 billion. This was down from $18.64 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $3.25 Bln. vs. $3.18 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 2.2% -EPS (Q4): $1.14 vs. $1.06 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.5% -Analysts Estimate: $1.12 -Revenue (Q4): $17.01 Bln vs. $18.64 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -8.7%

