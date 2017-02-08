Cincinnati Financial Corp. Q4 Income Drops 31%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cincinnati Financial Corp.



(CINF) released earnings for fourth quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.

The company said its bottom line dropped to $125 million, or $0.75 per share. This was lower than $182 million, or $1.10 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said revenue for the quarter rose 4.0% to $1.31 billion. This was up from $1.26 billion last year.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $125 Mln. vs. $182 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -31.3% -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $1.10 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -31.8% -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q4): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.26 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 4.0%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MMMM