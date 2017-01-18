Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Charles Schwab":
 Aktien      Zertifikate    


Charles Schwab Bottom Line Rises 25% In Q4




18.01.17 15:04
dpa-AFX


WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charles Schwab (SCHW) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.


The company said its bottom line climbed to $522 million, or $0.36 per share. This was up from $416 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.


The company said revenue for the quarter rose 16.6% to $1.97 billion. This was up from $1.69 billion last year.


Charles Schwab earnings at a glance:


-Earnings (Q4): $522 Mln. vs. $416 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 25.5% -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.28 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 28.6% -Revenue (Q4): $1.97 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 16.6%


Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX



MMMM


Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!  
 
Scorpio Gold Corp.



 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
41,34 $ 41,10 $ 0,24 $ +0,58% 19.01./18:31
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8085131055 874171 41,85 $ 21,51 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		39,00 € +3,32%  17:02
Stuttgart 38,855 € +3,05%  18:18
Berlin 38,805 € +2,89%  17:42
Düsseldorf 38,49 € +2,19%  09:18
München 38,525 € +2,00%  08:03
Frankfurt 38,526 € +1,96%  08:03
NYSE 41,335 $ +0,57%  18:31
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Die günstigste Gold-Aktie - Kurs-Gewinn-Verhältnis unter zwei! 400% mit neuem Gold-Aktientip!

Scorpio Gold Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "GeVestor täglich" unseres Partners GeVestor zu.


Mit der Anmeldung für den Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" stimme ich dem gleichzeitigen Erhalt des "Investors Daily" unseres Partners FID Verlag zu.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...